Generation Six Quests & New Events Found In Pokémon GO Code

A new datamine has revealed some interesting features that may soon be coming to Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at everything found and what it may mean for the upcoming Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO.

The datamine started with some Generation Six info, which comes after Pokémon GO began promoting upcoming Kalos-region species on their Twitter.

RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_chespin

TEXT: Catch a Chespin RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_fennekin

TEXT: Catch a Fennekin RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_fletchling

TEXT: Catch a Fletchling RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_froakie

TEXT: Catch a Froakie RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_litleo

TEXT: Catch a Litleo

No big surprise here, but it looks like there will be research tasking players with catching these species. All of these and more were already confirmed for release in the first way of Kalos spawns, so players can begin looking for these in-game in just a few days.

There were also questlines that will correspond to certain levels in addition to the normal requirements those levels will need. The discovered Special Researches include questlines for Levels 43, 45, 48, and 50.

Updates to Mega Pokémon were also found in the code, following through on Niantic's plan to boost certain Megas during different times within their first branded season:

RESOURCE ID: boosted_mega_pokemon_abomasnow

TEXT: Mega Abomasnow is temporarily more powerful!

A text just like the above has been added to the code for every current available Mega Pokémon.

EggSlotType

EGG_SLOT_DEFAULT

EGG_SLOT_SPECIAL

This could be interesting. Could Pokémon GO be adding a special page for Strange Eggs? This would solve the problem of players having to not spin stops in order to have enough room for these 12KM Eggs from Team GO Rocket leaders.

Two new forms were added for existing Pokémon:

SLOWPOKE_2020

SLOWBRO_2021

Could both Slowpoke and Slowbro receive costumed variants? With 2020 tacked onto Slowpoke's name in the code, it's a good bet that we'll know soon.

New events coming to the game were mentioned in the code:

TIMED_MINI_COLLECTION_QUEST

QUEST_MINI_COLLECTION RESOURCE ID: event_kalos_celebration

TEXT: Kalos Celebration Event RESOURCE ID: event_season1_name

TEXT: Season of Celebration RESOURCE ID: event_title_movie23

TEXT: Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Event RESOURCE ID: limited_research_nidoran

TEXT: Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂ Limited Research RESOURCE ID: timed_research_pokemon_nidoran

TEXT: Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂ featured in Timed Research

Some of this we know about, some is new. Nidoran Limited Research Day goes down this weekend and will be followed by the Kalos launch during the week, so no surprises there. The Mini Collection Quest and the event tying into the next Pokémon movie are new. Check Bleeding Cool today for a deep dive on why we think the Secrets of the Jungle Event will bring Shiny Celebi to Pokémon GO.