Generation Six Quests & New Events Found In Pokémon GO Code

A new datamine has revealed some interesting features that may soon be coming to Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at everything found and what it may mean for the upcoming Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO.
The datamine started with some Generation Six info, which comes after Pokémon GO began promoting upcoming Kalos-region species on their Twitter.
RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_chespin
TEXT: Catch a Chespin
RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_fennekin
TEXT: Catch a Fennekin
RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_fletchling
TEXT: Catch a Fletchling
RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_froakie
TEXT: Catch a Froakie
RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_special_litleo
TEXT: Catch a Litleo
No big surprise here, but it looks like there will be research tasking players with catching these species. All of these and more were already confirmed for release in the first way of Kalos spawns, so players can begin looking for these in-game in just a few days.
There were also questlines that will correspond to certain levels in addition to the normal requirements those levels will need. The discovered Special Researches include questlines for Levels 43, 45, 48, and 50.
Updates to Mega Pokémon were also found in the code, following through on Niantic's plan to boost certain Megas during different times within their first branded season:
RESOURCE ID: boosted_mega_pokemon_abomasnow
TEXT: Mega Abomasnow is temporarily more powerful!
A text just like the above has been added to the code for every current available Mega Pokémon.
EggSlotType
EGG_SLOT_DEFAULT
EGG_SLOT_SPECIAL
This could be interesting. Could Pokémon GO be adding a special page for Strange Eggs? This would solve the problem of players having to not spin stops in order to have enough room for these 12KM Eggs from Team GO Rocket leaders.
Two new forms were added for existing Pokémon:
SLOWPOKE_2020
SLOWBRO_2021
Could both Slowpoke and Slowbro receive costumed variants? With 2020 tacked onto Slowpoke's name in the code, it's a good bet that we'll know soon.
New events coming to the game were mentioned in the code:
TIMED_MINI_COLLECTION_QUEST
QUEST_MINI_COLLECTION
RESOURCE ID: event_kalos_celebration
TEXT: Kalos Celebration Event
RESOURCE ID: event_season1_name
TEXT: Season of Celebration
RESOURCE ID: event_title_movie23
TEXT: Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Event
RESOURCE ID: limited_research_nidoran
TEXT: Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂ Limited Research
RESOURCE ID: timed_research_pokemon_nidoran
TEXT: Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂ featured in Timed Research
Some of this we know about, some is new. Nidoran Limited Research Day goes down this weekend and will be followed by the Kalos launch during the week, so no surprises there. The Mini Collection Quest and the event tying into the next Pokémon movie are new. Check Bleeding Cool today for a deep dive on why we think the Secrets of the Jungle Event will bring Shiny Celebi to Pokémon GO.