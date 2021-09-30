Genesect & Mega Gengar Arrive In Pokémon GO For October 2021

Starting tomorrow, the current Tier Five and Mega Raid features in Pokémon GO of the Lake Trio and Mega Houndoom will depart. They will be replaced by the Unova Mythical Pokémon Genesect, appearing for the first time in its Douse Drive forme, and Mega Gengar. Let's get into the full details for what Pokémon GO players can expect in raids starting today.

Niantic announced the details for these new raids over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

The Mythical Pokémon Genesect holding a Douse Drive will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m to Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This will be this particular Genesect's Pokémon GO debut! It will not be appearing as a Shiny Pokémon at this time. Mega Gengar will be appearing in Mega Raids from Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Now, note that Genesect and Gengar are dramatic opposites in a pretty major way. Genesect is an easy raid and can be duoed by trainers utilizing Fire-type Pokémon. Mega Gengar, on the other hand, is wildly aggressive and will often one-hit K.O. your counters. You can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today for Raid Guides that will help you prepare for these new raid features.

Niantic went on to announce the rest of October 2021's Tier Five and Mega Raid features in Pokémon GO:

Altered Forme Giratina will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Darkrai that knows the attack Sludge Bomb will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This is the first time that Darkrai will be appearing in Pokémon GO with this attack! If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Mega Absol will be appearing in Mega Raids from Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In short, Douse Drive Genesect and Mega Absol are the only new additions that have been announced for raids in Pokémon GO for the month of October 2021.

Also starting tomorrow, trainers will have the opportunity to catch the Mythical Galarian Pokémon Zarude through a new Special Research.