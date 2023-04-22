Genopanic Announced For PC Release In Q2 2023 Genopanic has been announced for release on PC via Steam, happening sometime in Q2 2023, along with the latest trailer.

Indie developer and publisher Mobirate announced this week that they will be releasing Genopanic for PC sometime in Q2 2023. Originally planned for this Fall, the team confirmed they have boosted it up to come out earlier that predicted. What's more, they also teased that a full console launch across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch will also come about sometime in Q1 2024. The news comes with an all-new trailer, which you can watch down below.

"Jump into Genopanic, a wild (NOT) Metroidvania ride! Wield a plasma cutter, boot up virtual doggo LAIK, outsmart sly cat-girl AI VOLGA – the station's troublemaker, unravel the Dark Matter enigma, and explore DNA experiments in a cosmic adventure! Meet the adorably terrifying GMO critters that you'll definitely want in your collection! We don't know what they were fed in the lab, but they won't leave you indifferent. An enormous space station filled with mysteries and secrets. Are you ready to encounter Dark Matter lurking within the asteroid's depths? Do you prefer flamethrowers or plasma cutters? Or maybe grav-guns tickle your fancy? Whatever you choose, we're confident you'll find the right weapon to defeat any mutant on your path. From ridiculously silly zombies to fat, angry green mutants, meaty flying bees, crawling crab-walkers, and the Female Combat Cleanup Squad with their robot destroyers – all are your future foes!"