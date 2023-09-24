Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Genopanic, Mobirate

Genopanic Confirms October Release Date For PC

After being pushed back from this past Spring, indie developer and publisher Mobirate has set a date for Genopanic in October.

Indie game developer and publisher Mobirate has finally confirmed a release date for Genopanic, with it debuting on PC via Steam next month. The game was originally going to be out this past Spring, but eventually got pushed back with an unknown Q4 2023 date. Now we know for a fact that the team will be giving the game a proper PC launch on October 23, 2023. As far as we know, they're still aiming for a console release in Q1 2024, but that could change in time as well. Enjoy the latest trailer as we now wait out the next four weeks.

"Jump into Genopanic, a wild (NOT) Metroidvania ride! Wield a plasma cutter, boot up virtual doggo LAIK, outsmart sly cat-girl AI VOLGA – the station's troublemaker, unravel the Dark Matter enigma, and explore DNA experiments in a cosmic adventure! Meet the adorably terrifying GMO critters that you'll definitely want in your collection! We don't know what they were fed in the lab, but they won't leave you indifferent. An enormous space station filled with mysteries and secrets. Are you ready to encounter Dark Matter lurking within the asteroid's depths? Do you prefer flamethrowers or plasma cutters? Or maybe grav-guns tickle your fancy? Whatever you choose, we're confident you'll find the right weapon to defeat any mutant on your path. From ridiculously silly zombies to fat, angry green mutants, meaty flying bees, crawling crab-walkers, and the Female Combat Cleanup Squad with their robot destroyers – all are your future foes!"

Atmosphere – Explore the abandoned space station with atmospheric levels and unique characters.

– Explore the abandoned space station with atmospheric levels and unique characters. Weapons – Use an arsenal of weapons – a sword, gun, flamethrower and more – to defeat aggressive creatures in the most effective ways.

– Use an arsenal of weapons – a sword, gun, flamethrower and more – to defeat aggressive creatures in the most effective ways. Special suit – Find data disks hidden on the space station to unlock unique motion and combat abilities.

– Find data disks hidden on the space station to unlock unique motion and combat abilities. Alternative endings – There is a non-linear story with four endings in the game. The final of the story depends on your actions and decisions.

– There is a non-linear story with four endings in the game. The final of the story depends on your actions and decisions. Free exploration – Go through the levels of the space station in a free order discovering secrets and fighting rivals.

– Go through the levels of the space station in a free order discovering secrets and fighting rivals. Music – The atmospheric soundtrack and manually produced sound effects convey the unique atmosphere of the game and immerse you in a real space adventure.

