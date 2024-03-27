Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tapu Lele, World of Wonders

Tapu Lele Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Defeat Tapu Lele in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO using these top tips and counters. You may even encounter a Shiny Tapu Lele.

Article Summary Master Tapu Lele raids with top counters like Shadow Metagross and Mega Gengar.

Discover additional non-Shadow/Mega counters effective against Tapu Lele.

Learn the number of trainers needed for a successful Tapu Lele raid victory.

Get the shiny odds and the perfect 100% IV CPs for Tapu Lele captures.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Lele who makes its return as Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Lele Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Lele counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Balls

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Tapu Lele.

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Lele can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Lele will have a CP of 1996 in normal weather conditions and 2496 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

