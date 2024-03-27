Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tapu Lele, World of Wonders
Tapu Lele Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders
Defeat Tapu Lele in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO using these top tips and counters. You may even encounter a Shiny Tapu Lele.
We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Lele who makes its return as Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Tapu Lele Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Lele counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Balls
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Tapu Lele.
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash
- Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Tapu Lele can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Lele will have a CP of 1996 in normal weather conditions and 2496 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.