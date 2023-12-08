Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Reveals Version 4.3 With New Online Concert

HoYoverse has revealed a new update for Genshin Impact today, adding a ton of content and an online concert happening this month.

Article Summary HoYoverse unveils Genshin Impact's Version 4.3 update with new characters and festive events.

"Roses and Muskets" theme introduces Navia and Chevreuse alongside returning favorites.

Fontinalia Film Festival and updated Genius Invokation TCG among exciting content additions.

Online concert announced; gameplay improvements include Artifact management upgrades.

HoYoverse has announced a new update for Genshin Impact, which will be coming on December 20, as Version 4.3 has some new additions and a concert! Being called "Roses and Muskets," this version will include cross-progression and new co-op functions, as well as adding two new characters to the mix with Navia and Chevreuse. We'll also see the return of Kamisato Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and Yoimiya. As far as in-game content and events, they will hold the Fontinalia Film Festival in Fontaine with locals and guests from Inazuma; the Genius Invokation TCG, and Serenitea Pot will get new Fontainian features. You'll also see improvements such as the new one-click function for expeditions and ingredient processing, and a new automatic filtering and locking of Artifacts system along with the ability to view Artifact recommendations for characters. We have more info below and a teaser trailer.

Greshin Impact Version 4.3

This year, the Fontinalia Festival will be celebrated with a unique film festival, which will not only feature joyful and fun festivities but will also honor the tradition of commemorating the legendary Lochknights, who welcomed the previous Hydro Archon Egeria to Fontaine. Under the leadership of Furina, an unexpected team composed of the Kamisato siblings, the Traveler, and the renowned fashion designer of the Chioriya Boutique, Chiori, will come together to work on a film. In addition, the Fontinalia Festival will also offer a series of mini-games, such as designing a short film with different camera angles and narrations in "Into the Frame," as well as shooting training in a marksmanship-themed gameplay mode. By winning Theater Tickets during these events, players will be able to obtain various festive rewards, including the 4-star claymore "Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword."

In this festive atmosphere, two firearm enthusiasts, Navia and Chevreuse, will join the game as playable characters. Renowned as the president of Spina di Rosula, Navia, a 5-star Geo claymore wielder, is capable of firing "Rosula Shardshots" from her elegant yet lethal gunbrella. The number of shots is determined by "Crystal Shrapnel," which is accumulated either by obtaining Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions or her Elemental Burst. Navia's Elemental Burst also deals solid AOE Geo damage by bombarding her enemies. Another firearms professional, Chevreuse, will join the team as a new 4-star Pyro polearm wielder. As captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol, Chevreuse can fire bullets with her musket that deal AoE Pyro damage and look out for the team by healing the active character with her Elemental Skill. She can provide more firepower with an explosive grenade, which can split into multiple secondary explosive shells on impact. In the Event Wishes of Version 4.3, Navia's debut and Kamisato Ayaka's rerun will be featured in the first half, while Chevreuse will arrive in the second half together with reruns of the Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya.

Some permanent Genshin Impact gameplay modes and limited-time events will also be updated with new features and rewards. Genius Invokation TCG will receive a major update with more cards, NPCs that can be challenged, and a limited-time Heated Battle Mode. A new Fontaine-style realm layout will be available inside the Serenitea Pot. Apart from that, Itto's Beetle Battle event and Liben's daily requests will return with various exciting features and abundant rewards. In addition, traveling in Teyvat will become even smoother thanks to numerous optimizations. The "one-click function" will soon be released, and Travelers can collect rewards from expeditions as well as repeat them, and collect processed ingredients and forged items. Players will also be able to lock or unlock Artifacts in batches, as well as automatically lock existing or new Artifacts that match the filter specifications. Additionally, players will also be able to see how other active players choose Artifact Sets for a given character via Artifact Set Recommendations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!