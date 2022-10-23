Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Will Release Next Week

HoYoverse revealed more details about the next update for Genshin Impact, as the content will be coming in early November. The update is going to bring in a few new additions for players that will give you several hours of gameplay and new things to do. This includes getting the grand finale of Sumeru Archon Quest, an epic battle against the third Fatui Harbinger Boss, The Balladeer; two new characters being added in Nahida aka Lesser Lord Kusanali and Layla; The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event where you will have a chance to catch and train your Fungi, and the addition of Dendro Hypostasis as a new boss enemy. We have more details from the devs below as the update will launch on November 2nd.

"After the Sabzeruz Festival, samsara, and a thrilling trip into the desert, the Sumeru Archon Quest will finally conclude with its last chapter, "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises." While the Traveler teams up with various characters to rescue Nahida from The Doctor's nefarious plot with the Akademiya, the third Fatui Harbinger boss will stand in their way. During the epic boss fight, The Balladeer will transform into a massive mechanical-looking puppet with two forms and multiple elemental abilities. In this last stand, a little floating device might be the key to turning the tide."

"Meanwhile, Nahida, aka the current Dendro Archon, has been the Traveler's reliable ally throughout the main storyline, and she will become one of the playable characters soon with another Sumeru character Layla. Nahida will join the cast as a five-star Dendro catalyst, and she can cast a unique-ish skill by holding her Elemental Skill to mark, link, and deal additional Dendro damage to opponents. Her power can be further enhanced if she teams up with Pyro, Electro, or Hydro characters. Layla is an Akademiya student in Astrology who can sleepwalk to reveal her true power. In combat, she wields a sword and the power of Cryo, and she can provide both shielding and Cryo damage for the team."

"Nahida and Yoimiya's rerun will be featured in the early part of Version 3.2's Event Wishes, and we will see Layla's debut in both Yae Miko and Tartaglia's reruns in the latter half. New events and gameplay also await, including "Fabulous Fungus Frenzy," a fungus competition in which participants can catch and train Fungi to battle in different challenges. Another event, "Adventurer's Trials," has prepared some tricky trials that can be completed with our trial characters, such as knocking Slimes into the Vine Goal by triggering an Overloaded reaction with Yanfei's and Klee's attacks."

"In addition, the new Dendro Hypostasis will complete the puzzle of the Hypostasis family, serving as a new open-world boss and a part of the challenge "Hypostatic Symphony."More improvements will be implemented to improve the current gaming experience. The long-awaited "Replication System" will be introduced to the Serenitea Pot system so players can share their realm designs or implement others' in their Teapot. Furthermore, Italian and Turkish languages will be available in the Game Language settings starting from Version 3.3."