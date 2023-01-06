Art Rares & Special Art Rares Continue In Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet

Wow. This could be the best Pokémon TCG news of the year, and we're only six days in. We can now confirm that Art Rares and Special Art Rares will continue in the Scarlet & Violet era. New Art Rares and Special Art Rares have been revealed as Secret Rares coming in the upcoming sister sets out of Japan, Scarlet ex and Violet ex. This is exceptionally notable because new eras tend to launch with very stripped-down sets. Just think back to Sword & Shield. It took a full year of sets before we started to see Alternate Arts. Now, Scarlet ex and Violet ex launch with Art Rares already loaded in the chamber. For these sets, the mechanic used for Special Art Rares will be the Ultra Rare ex mechanic. In the coming days, I will give spotlight previews to all the new reveals below, which include Slowpoke Art Rare, Pachirisu Art Rare, Greavard Art Rare, Riolu Art Rare, Ralts Art Rare, Kirlia Art Rare, and Gardevoir ex Art Rare.

Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. Today, let's take a look at new Art Rare coming for the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era.

