Geometry Survivor Confirmed For Release Next Week

Brain Seal confirmed the release date for Geometry Survivor, as the game will be out on PC and all three consoles next week.

Experience one-hand gameplay with automatic shooting, focusing on survival against waves of enemies.

Earn credits to unlock upgrades and enjoy unique weapon combos in intense 20-minute gameplay sessions.

Revel in retro 80s visuals and music with diverse enemy AI in this deliciously nostalgic gaming journey.

Indie game developer and publisher Brain Seal Ltd. announced they have an official release date for Geometry Survivor, which is set to arrive on PC and all three major consoles. If you love the old-school arcade shooters of the past, where you relied on a bunch of shapes and your imagination to carry the game, then you'll get a kick out of this one as it harkens back to that era of gaming with a modern approach to the controls and content.

This particular title is more of a rogue-lite survival where you will have to face off against oncoming waves of enemies, all with different attacks and approaches that you'll have to figure out the patterns to in order to stay alive. In the process, you'll be able to unlock new upgrades in the shop that can increase the number of weapons and defenses, as well as buy better ships that will help you thrive in space and conquer this unforgiving grid world. You can check out the latest trailer above and read more about it below, as it will be released on February 21, 2024.

Geometry Survivor

Geometry Survivor is a rogue-lite auto shooter where you must survive for 20 minutes. Fight against waves of geometry ships, defeat their formations, and survive the grid world. Unlock unique weapon combinations, face diverse enemies with distinct AI, and earn credits for permanent upgrades.

One hand gameplay: Use just one hand to control the direction of your ship

Auto-Shooter: Your weapons fire automatically, letting you concentrate on staying alive

Weapons: Each run allows you to get a unique combination of weapons

Credits: Earn credits and permanently unlock new upgrades

Enemies: Enjoy the multitude of enemies each with their own AI

20 minutes of intense gameplay

Retro visuals and music straight from the 80s

Delicious gameplay!

