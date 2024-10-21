Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crytek, Ghost Face, Hunt: Showdown 1896, scream

Ghost Face Arrives in Hunt: Showdown 1896 This Week

A new DLC will be released later this week for Hunt: Showdown 1896, as Ghost Face from the Scream franchise makes an appearnace

Article Summary Ghost Face joins Hunt: Showdown 1896 in a unique, Old West-themed DLC this week.

New DLC offers Ghost Face as Hunter with a toolkit for stealthy, close-quarters combat.

Experience Hunt: Showdown's intense extraction shooter gameplay with new characters and weapons.

Immerse in a haunting world filled with monsters, rival hunters, and dark atmospheres.

Scream fans will have a reason to jump into the old west this week, as Ghost Face will be added to Hunt: Showdown 1896 as part of a new DLC. Crytek revealed the character ahead of time, as they were given an Old West look to fit into the motif of the title. The DLC will run you $10 if you want to snag it, as we have more details about them below and the trailer above showing them in action.

Ghost Face Rampage DLC

The Ghost Face Rampage DLC includes one Hunter (Ghost Face), two weapons – the Hush (Frontier 73C Silencer) and Whisper (a Bornheim No. 3 Silencer), and a tool – Life Taker (a knife). The included weapons are silent, offering players an edge in fast-paced, close-quarters combat, which Hunt is famous for. The character was designed to fit into the 19th century world which Hunt takes place in. This is a unique take on Ghost Face with a never-before-seen design.

Hunt: Showdown 1896

Hunt: Showdown 1896 is a new era of the addictively unforgiving extraction shooter. In corrupted backwaters lost to history, fight back alone – or with friends – against timeless evil. Twisted monsters and other ruthless Hunters stand between you and your Bounty. Risk everything as Hunt consumes you. Take rich bounties and kill anyone that tries to stop you – and they will try. Race competing Hunters to track down bosses, send them to hell, claim their bounty, and fight your way to extract. If others only slow you down, go alone. If you find strength in numbers, take up to two teammates along. Risk everything to unlock dark powers and forbidden wealth. Every bullet counts. Every wound hurts. And every death is permanent. But if you succeed, every victory will be unforgettable.

Hear footsteps squelch in the mud as you wait with bated breath to strike. The world speaks. Every gunshot is a message; every howling dog is a klaxon. Gramophones murmur with the haunting melodies of Port Sulphur Band. Listen, and you might live to die another day. Keep striving for more, the world is always growing. Frequent updates challenge you with new Events, expand your arsenal of weapons, introduce new characters, and offer the chance to get ornate rewards. Join the thriving Hunt community, stay informed, and get an edge over the Corruption.

