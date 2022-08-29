Ghost Song Set For PC & Console Release This November

Humble Games and developer Old Moon revealed that Ghost Song now has a proper release date for PC and consoles in November. The team revealed the latest trailer during Gamescom 2022, showing off more of the cool but brutal gameplay as you explore forests and caverns filled with glowing plants, but also filled with dangerous creatures around every corner. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom to see how the game will play, as we now wait for the game to be released via the Humble Store and Steam, as well as all three major consoles on November 3rd, 2022.

On the desolate moon of Lorian, a long-dormant Deadsuit awakens from slumber—armed and combat-ready, memory clear of purpose. But something new is stirring… Strike out beneath the surface in search of answers in Ghost Song, an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth this alien world's long-buried secrets. Descend deep into the darkness—only then will you learn (or is it remember?) the truth.

Explore the twisting alien tunnels and long-abandoned labs of an expansive, beautifully illustrated Metroidvania-inspired 2D world filled with secret chambers and a haunting history. Acquire potent weapons and game-changing new abilities in the depths, unlocking access to new strata of the moon and optional hidden areas. Combat the fungal aliens and metal husks of Lorian with responsiveness and precision. Level up your power, and customize your suit and blaster with an arsenal of modules. Master the distinctive rhythm of Deadsuit's core combat. Pummel enemies with your rapid-fire blaster, building up barrel heat that empowers your melee attacks. You're not the only entity trapped in this unfamiliar place. Encounter a cast of voiced characters and discover their own tales of survival, courage, abandonment, and redemption.