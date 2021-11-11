Ghostbusters Has Been Added Back To Rocket League

Psyonoix has brought back another famous IP into Rocket League as they have added Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters back into the roster. Specifically, they have added the Ghostbusters: Afterlife bundle to celebrate the release of the new film in the franchise. As you can see from the image here, you're getting the classic car from the series, aged and weathered as you might see a car like this after having sat in someone's garage for a couple of decades with no care. That's just one of the skins as you'll also have access to the classic clean look from the original 1984 film, along with special Proton Pack and Ghost Trap trails, along with a new and improved Stay Puft goal celebration where you'll see him on first walking about before he blows up into fireworks.

The Ecto-1 Bundle is now available in the Ghostbusters Tab in the Rocket League Item Shop for 1100 Credits and includes the iconic Ecto-1, signature white Ecto-1 Reel Life Decal, weathered Ecto-1 Reel Afterlife Decal, Ecto-1 Engine Audio, Ecto-1 Wheel, Ecto-1 BK Wheel, Spirits Boost, and RTV Trail. Players can also purchase the Ecto-1 Reel Life Upgrade Bundle (600 Credits), Ecto-1 (500 Credits), RTV Trail (300 Credits), Spirits Boost (400 Credits), Ecto-1 BK Wheels (100 Credits), Reel Life Decal (100 Credits), and Reel Afterlife Decal (100 Credits), separately in the Ghostbusters Tab as well. All bundles and items in the Ghostbusters Tab will be available from November 11 until November 22. In addition, the Stay Puft Goal Explosion has also returned and will be available for the first time in Painted variants (800 Credits each) in the rotating Featured Tab of the Item Shop beginning today for a limited time.