Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets Nintendo Switch Release

Nintendo Switch owners will finally be able to get in on the action of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, as it comes out later this year.

IllFonic confirmed this past week on Ghostbusters Day that they would release Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed for the Nintendo Switch. The announcement comes as the team has also revealed the Ecto Edition of the game, as Nighthawk Interactive will be bringing players everything they can along with some new content to enjoy. You can watch the latest trailer below, along with new info on the edition to come below, as we now wait for a Switch release date.

"Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has all the iconic gear and gadgets, from Proton Packs to P.K.E. Meters and Ghost Traps that fans would expect and new gamers to the universe will enjoy when playing as a Ghostbuster. In addition, many will recognize the Firehouse and Ray's Occult Books that act as the game's hub. This is where players will choose missions, customize their characters, practice firing their particle throwers, and explore all there is to learn. And yes, you will hear the original film actors reprising their roles as Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore, along with some new friends!"

As a Ghostbuster – Be one of the four proton pack-wielding Ghostbusters and attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations with your trusty ghost trap and tools. Use the P.K.E. Meter to sniff out rifts that act as the Ghost's spawn points and destroy them with your Proton Pack's particle thrower before the Ghost completes their haunt. As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies.

Locations – Explore multiple unique locations, including; a museum, winter lodge, docked ship, multi-leveled prison, an active brewery, and more. Complete challenges, customize your Ghostbuster and Ghosts and locate hidden spores, mold, and fungus to gain access to more unlockables.

Game Tip – As you play more, a story arc unveils itself. Follow the requests of Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore to uncover cutscenes that build an exciting tale! Yes, it's multiplayer with more…

