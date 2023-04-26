Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Second Twitch Drop IllFonic has released a new Twitch Drop for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, as you can snag new skins for three ghosts in the game.

IllFonic revealed details today for the next Twitch Drop happening for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, which is currently live on the platform. The first time they did a drop, it was a major success, so it pushed them to a second one. This time around, they are releasing the rare Necrobash skin for each Basher Variant: Lunk, Squidler, and Gloom, which you can see down below. Like a lot of drops, all you need to do is go find a Twitch stream that is playing the game and has drops enabled on their channel. You'll need to watch two hours per ghost, so a total of six hours from one or several streamers combined. We got more info on the drop below as you can start watching streamers for it until it ends in a few weeks.

"Viewers watching Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed on participating streams during the campaign will receive one of three rare Necrobash Skin variants for every 2 hours watched (up to 6 hours total). All streamers can participate and promote this via the Twitch Drop system. Free to participate for streamers and viewers alike! Streamers are required to do two things in order to participate in the Necrobash campaign."

Streamers

Streamers will need to connect their Twitch account with their Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed account located on Illfonic's website. This website can also be accessed by navigating to the Twitch Drops page and locating the "Connect" button on the Necrobash campaign.

Streamers must ensure that their game category is set to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed while streaming the game.

Viewers