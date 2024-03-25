Posted in: Games, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Year 2 Content Roadmap

IllFonic is planning a lot more content on the way for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, as they gave a glimpse of what's coming in 2024.

Article Summary IllFonic reveals Year 2 roadmap for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

New content includes movie tie-in, 40th Anniversary features, and more.

Players to face new villain Garraka from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Year 2 DLC offers cross-platform play and immersive Ghostbusters fun.

IllFonic revealed the plan for more content coming to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed this morning, as the team showed us the Year 2 Roadmap. The team has already launched new content for the game tied to the new film, as they have noted below, but that is just the start of what's to come for the next calendar year. The team is planning 40th Anniversary content with different versions of Slimer from over the years, bringing in the Courthouse from the second film, new ghosts and cosmetics for your character, several Twitch drops, and more. We have details and the map below, along with a quote from the team.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Year 2

The first release, in March, will coincide with Columbia Pictures' upcoming release, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, out in theaters on March 22. Fans will get to try their hand at taking down Garraka, master of the Death Chill and the newest villain to join Ghostbusters lore. Or maybe fans want to play the heavy themselves and plunge the world into a new ice age. Either way, this DLC will let fans live out experiences inspired by the new movie's adventure. The free DLC will also include more Ghostbuster gear – proton packs, suits, and more.

Future DLCs will also include a 40th Anniversary announcement, a return of a fan favorite, a bounty challenge for the ages, and more. Each DLC focuses on gameplay, a ghastly ghost, and team gear/gadgets to make busting feel oh-so-good. No matter what, fans of Ghostbusters have the chance to unite forces or rally against each other seamlessly across platforms, whether playing on PC/Epic Games Store/STEAM, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

"We have been so focused on building an immersive world, one fans would recognize and appreciate," remarks Jared Gerritzen, Chief Creative Officer at IllFonic. "Our goal now is to double down on the feel. As a long-time Ghostbusters fan, I want to feel immersed. Our drive for DLC year two: heighten the fun, heighten the experience."

