Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Will Be Getting DLC In 2023

IllFonic revealed new details this week for an upcoming DLC coming to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, but it won't happen until 2023. By the looks of the images below, it appears we're moving to get more of the latest movie into the mix, as we're getting Muncher as one of the new ghosts you'll be able to play as being hunted by the new set of four. There's also a new map on the way called The Facility, which was shut down in the '80s and appears to have been occupied by ghosts since then. We have the dev notes below as we now wait to see when they'll be coming to the game.

"At launch, gamers were able to hunt or haunt through five unique maps in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Early in quarter one of 2023, IllFonic will be adding a new map to the mix, The Facility. The Facility closed for good in the late 1980s and has been recently purchased by a private investor group, who have plans to renovate and reopen the facility. Unfortunately for them, it's being plagued by ghostly activity, and construction crews refuse to enter this haunted health center. Beyond the map, the community will be able to play as a new Ghost type – Muncher. Immediately recognizable, this fan-favorite is the most requested Ghost IllFonic has received to date. If you are a haunting enthusiast, then you will not be disappointed to get your hands on this mischievous spirit in game. Not to fear all those who heard the call of the firehouse, you will be getting some new character customization options in DLC #1 too! Players can expect more images and details as we get closer to the date for the first drop in the new year. And remember, IllFonic plans to release similar DLC Drops each quarter of 2023 for free, in addition to the continued Quality of Life patches they are currently supporting Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed with."

"The look that this play space is worn by time gives the players a unique feeling compared to our current job locations [maps]," said Design Director, Jordan Mathewson. "Construction workers are civilians and have begun a restoration of this facility that has uncovered why it was abandoned in the first place. Varied corridors combined with medium-sized rooms are built stacked up to provide a unique, more intimate gameplay experience with a creepier aesthetic. There will be some interesting ways to utilize these new areas in this map to each player's, Ghostbuster or Ghost, advantage. We will share more soon!"