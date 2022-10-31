Ghostbusters Will Be Getting A New VR Game In 2023

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developer nDreams announced today that they will be releasing a brand new Ghostbuster VR title in 2023. Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord will be an action-adventure title in which you will fill the shoes of a new team based in San Francisco, taking on a brand new villain looking to bring the spirits back from the dead and planning the destruction of the living world. The game will be released sometime next year for Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The only thing revealed for it today was the artwork you see below, but we do have more info from the devs and a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you below.

"Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord, developed by award-winning VR developer and publisher nDreams and published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, was first announced at the Meta Quest Game showcase in April 2022. This exciting new chapter in the world of Ghostbusters will see players step into the boilersuits of a new cast of characters at the start of their journey running their own ghost-busting headquarters out of San Francisco. Legendary locations in the city, such as the Golden Gate Bridge will be brought to life across an extensive and engrossing campaign where players can go solo or team with up to three friends in co-op to stop the powerful Ghost Lord and his band of malevolent ghosts from causing chaos throughout the city. With the ability to wield and upgrade iconic Ghostbusters equipment and customize elements of their characters' look, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord lets players truly live the life of a Ghostbuster with all of the fun and frights that come with it."

"Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord pits you and your proton pack against the newest, biggest villain inside a totally immersive VR Ghostbusters universe. We're excited to give fans this first look," said Jake Zim, Senior Vice President, Virtual Reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"We love collaborating with the Sony Pictures Virtual Reality team to bring the world of Ghostbusters into VR through a new story that will delight Ghostbusters fans, both old and new," said Tomas Gillo, Chief Development Officer for nDreams.