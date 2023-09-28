Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, mega raids, pokemon

Ghosts Take Over Pokémon GO Mega Raids In October 2023

Ghosts are set to take over Pokémon GO Mega Raids in October 2023. Here is the upcoming schedule of Mega Raids to expect for Spooky Season.

Niantic has announced its slate of content for October 2023, including the first details from the highly anticipated annual spooky season. While we don't yet know what the Halloween event will offer, we do know that ghosts are coming to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO starting in early October. Let's get into the details.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 16th – October 6th: Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gardevoir is in Raids right now. You can use our Mega Gardevoir Raid Guide for Adventures Abound to take on this Raid. Mega Gardevoir can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Gardevoir is an evolved species, though, I would recommend attempting to catch with a Pinap Berry on your first few throws.

October 6th – October 20th: Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar is a majorly useful counter to have for many Raid Bosses, so be sure to earn a ton of Mega Energy for your own Gengar.

October 21st – November 3rd: Mega Banette

While Mega Gengar is a stronger Ghost-type, Mega Banette is the perfect Halloween feature.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2023:

September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) October 6th – October 20th: Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) October 21st – November 3rd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

