Ghostwire: Tokyo Drops Pre-Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

Today during Sony's State of Play livestream, Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks released the pre-launch trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo. The trailer itself shows off new footage from in-game as well as some new videos we haven't seen before, all of them showing off more of the storyline as you will attempt to save the city from being taken over. But what of the person behind it all? What does the man behind the mask, Hannya, want from you and all of this chaos. Parker Wilhelm, the Content Manager for Bethesda Softworks penned a quick piece for the PlayStation Blog where he chatted with Tango Gameworks' Director Kenji Kimura about the character, which we have a snippet for you below.

Not much is known about Hannya or his objectives in Tokyo, but his distinctive noh-mask speaks more than you'd first expect of the elusive suspect. "We were inspired by the history of the "noh-men" masks that were used in Japanese traditional performing arts," says Kimura. "A human actor wears [the noh-mask] when performing the role of a non-human being, such as an oni or a ghost. When the mask is worn in a theatre where it is dark, it can create various expressions depending on the perspective you view it from […] such as joy, anger, grief, and pleasure."

"[Hannya's] body language is showing he is taking action to achieve something big, and one cannot tell if the mask is expressing anger or sadness," says Kimura. "This can be said not just for Hannya, but also for Akito and KK, that Goethe's "Faust" was [also] an inspiration in depicting the way a person who achieves supernatural powers […] can face the challenges of pursuing their own beliefs, wishes and desires."

Like his mask, Hannya's true intent lies behind his perspective and Akito and KK will have to put their collective heads together to foil his plans and, despite all odds, save Tokyo.