Giant Bomb Staffers Buy The Gaming Website From Fandom

Former members of the Giant Bomb writing staff announced during PAX East today that they have bought the website from Fandom

In one of the biggest surprises to come out of PAX East this weekend, Giant Bomb has been sold, as staffers have taken control of the website from its previous owner, Fandom. While the details of the sale were not made public, the two sides came together to acknowledge it is now owned and operated by staffers and gaming content creators Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb. According to the info released today, the content on the site was paused while the deal was being finalized, and will resume "as quickly as possible."

The news couldn't come at a better time for games journalism, as multiple websites have either been shuttered or, worse, sold and consolidated to a handful of staffers by conglomerate media entities. Having another independently-owned website working on covering the industry is one of the best things possible right now, and hopefully, they're able to grow the staff over time. However, it looks like they are going to offer subscription plans to help fund the site. How much of the content will end up behind a paywall is yet to be seen, but if we use other gaming sites that use the same method as a measuring stick, it's probably going to be a mix of free content, articles that require an account, and promos to buy their merch. Here are a couple of quotes released by both teams about the sale.

"Giant Bomb is now owned by the people who make Giant Bomb, and it would not have been possible without the speedy efforts of Fandom and our mutual agreement on what's best for fans and creators," said a joint statement from Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb. "The future of Giant Bomb is now in the hands of our supporting community, who have always had our backs no matter what. We'll have a lot more to say about what this looks like soon, but for now, everyone can trust that all the support we receive goes directly to this team."

"Fandom has made the strategic decision to transition Giant Bomb back to its independent roots and the brand has been acquired by longtime staff and content creators, Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb, who will now own and operate the site independently," Fandom published in a statement on the sale. "Fans are at the core of everything we do at Fandom and we're committed to not only serving them but also supporting the creators they love, and the sale of Giant Bomb represents a natural extension of that mission. We're confident Giant Bomb is in good hands and its legacy will live on with Jeff and Jeff."

