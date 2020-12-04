Gible Field Research Task Is Now Available In Pokémon GO

What was once a pipe dream has now become a reality. The elusive Gible which remains, outside of events, onee of the rarest Pokémon in Pokémon GO, is now available in Field Research. Here is how you can get this task and complete it, along with information on other new tasks that can be found at Pokéstops during the month of December 2020.

Gible is now the reward featured in the "Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row" task that can be found at Pokéstops, replacing Larvitar which has been associated with that task all year. This is one of the rarest tasks in the game, though, so it make take some intense grind sessions to find it. As a personal anecdote, I am a very active Pokémon GO player and will end up spinning dozens of different stops every day… and will be lucky to hit this task even once a week. Still, due to the rarity of Gible and the desirability of this Pokémon in its Shiny form, there is no task worth doing as much as this one right now.

As a tip, when you do get this task, be patient. We currently have evolved Pokémon spawning in the wild as part of the Season of Celebration. Seek those out, hit them with a Nanab Berry to make sure they don't move, and complete your "Excellent" throws using them. The bigger the catch circe, the easier it will be.

Other tasks introduced in December that may be worth your time include:

Use 5 Berries to Help Catch Pokémon: Ponyta with a Shiny chance

Win 2 Raids: Aloan Sandshrew with a Shiny chance

Power Up Pokémon 5 Times: Mega Energy for Beedrill, Venusaur, Charizard, or Bastoise

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: Houndoure with a Shiny chance

Trade a Pokémon: Snorunt with a Shiny chance

Earn 5 Hearts With Your Buddy: Growlite with a Shiny chance