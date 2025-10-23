Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: garbodor, pokemon

Gigantamax Garbodor Stinks Up Pokémon GO Next Month

Pokémon GO will kick off their November 2025 events with a new Max Battle Day that introduces the powerful Gigantamax Garbodor.

Article Summary Gigantamax Garbodor debuts in Pokémon GO during Max Battle Day on November 1, 2025.

Six-Star Max Battles feature Gigantamax Garbodor with a chance to encounter its Shiny form.

Event bonuses include increased Max Particle limits, more Power Spot refreshes, and special trades.

$4.99 event ticket grants exclusive Timed Research, Max Mushroom, bonus XP, and higher collection limits.

Gigantamax Garbodor is set to debut in a new Max Battle Day as the first Pokémon GO event of November 2025. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Garbodor Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Gigantamax Garbodor debuts in Six-Star Max Battles. It can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Gigantamax Garbodor debuts in Six-Star Max Battles. It can be encountered in its Shiny form. Shiny release: While one could previously obtain a Shiny Gabodor by catching and evolving a Shiny Trubbish, this will be the first time that Garbodor will be Shiny-capable upon encounter.

While one could previously obtain a Shiny Gabodor by catching and evolving a Shiny Trubbish, this will be the first time that Garbodor will be Shiny-capable upon encounter. Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600. All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles. Power Spots will refresh more frequently. 8× Max Particles from Power Spots. Two additional Special Trades. From October 31 at 5:00 p.m. to November 1 at 8:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), the daily Remote Raid limit will increase from 10 to 20. 2× Max Particles from exploring. 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles. Niantic notes: "Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. For [the last two bonuses] to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Timed Research: A free Timed Research will result in an encounter with Dynamax Drilbur, which can be Shiny. It will be available from October 27 at 6:00 a.m. – November 1 at 5:00 p.m local time.

A $4.99 USD event ticket will be available in the shop. It will reward one Max Mushroom; 25,000 XP; 2x XP from Max Battles; and Max Particle collection limit raised to 5,600. Niantic notes: "This Timed Research will be effective on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers can purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

A $4.99 USD event ticket will be available in the shop. It will reward one Max Mushroom; 25,000 XP; 2x XP from Max Battles; and Max Particle collection limit raised to 5,600. Niantic notes:

