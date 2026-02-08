Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Gigantamax, Meowth, pokemon

Gigantamax Meowth Stretches Out In Pokémon GO Event

Pokémon GO will introduce Gigantamax Meowth during an upcoming Max Battle Day. The event will include exciting additional bonuses.

Article Summary Gigantamax Meowth debuts in Pokémon GO on February 15, 2026, in special six-star Max Battles.

Shiny Gigantamax Meowth will be available from launch, with increased Max Particle rewards and event bonuses.

Timed Research includes free Dynamax Machop encounters and a paid ticket with exclusive rewards.

Power Spot refreshes, boosted Remote Raid limits, and higher Max Particle caps enhance event play.

The towering Gigantamax Meowth debuts in Pokémon GO this month. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Meowth Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Gigantamax Meowth debuts in six-star Max Battles. Meowth encountered during Max Battles cannot evolve, as there is no Gigantamax version of Persian. Gigantamax Meowth can, of course, be Shiny.

Gigantamax Meowth debuts in six-star Max Battles. Meowth encountered during Max Battles cannot evolve, as there is no Gigantamax version of Persian. Gigantamax Meowth can, of course, be Shiny. Shiny release: Gigantamax Meowth will be available in its Shiny form upon release.

Gigantamax Meowth will be available in its Shiny form upon release. Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600. All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles. Power Spots will refresh more frequently. 8× Max Particles from Power Spots. Up to four Special Trades for the day. From February 14 at 4:00 p.m. to February 15 at 8:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), the daily Remote Raid limit will increase from 10 to 20. 2× Max Particles from exploring. Active on February 15, 2026, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. For these bonuses to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles. Active on February 15, 2026, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. For these bonuses to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu.

Timed Research: Free Timed Research: Free Timed Research will be available during the event. Completing the Timed Research will lead to an encounter with "Dynamax Pokémon that is a strong contender for battles against Gigantamax Meowth," which has been confirmed to be Dynamax Machop, which can be Shiny. You will also be rewarded with Candy and Max Particles. Paid Timed Research: A $4.99 event ticket is available in the shop, and it rewards: 1 Max Mushroom 25,000 XP 6,400 Max Particles 2× XP from Max Battles Niantic notes: "This Timed Research will be effective on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. local time."



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!