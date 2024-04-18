Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyber Group Studios, Gigantosaurus, Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports Announced For PC & Consoles This Summer

Outright Games and Cyber Group Studios revealed that Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports will be coming out on PC and consoles sometime this Summer.

Based on the Gigantosaurus TV series, featuring fun mini-games.

Enjoy 8 dino-themed sports games with solo and 4-player co-op modes.

Outright Games & Cyber Group Studios team up for third game installment.

Outright Games and Cyber Group Studios revealed the latest famous IP video game they're working on as Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports will arrive this Summer. The game is based on the popular Gigantosaurus kids TV series, as they have taken the character from the show and given them their own title filled with mini-games and other modes that they'll compete with each other in. The game is currently scheduled to be released on June 28, as it will arrive on multiple PC platforms and all three major consoles.

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports

Rocky, Mazu, Tiny, Bill, and the Guardian Protector himself, Giganto, return for an all-new, hilarious adventure set in the colorful land of Cretacia. In Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports, the Giganto Games have begun and players can compete in 8 unique challenges inspired by real-life sports, including Stunt Surf, Dino Fruit Blast, and Raptors Triathlon. Play solo, or challenge your family with up to 4-player couch co-op for some enormous fun. With three different game modes – "Giganto Games", "Custom" and "Challenge" – this game fits every type of player, whether you'd prefer to play through the Giganto Games' hilarious story, create your own personalised tournament, or engage in a friendly competition with friends or family. All eight sports can be played in each game mode, with an additional mini-game, "Giganto Mayhem," available only in Challenge Mode, where players can take control of the titular Giganto for the first time ever in a video game.

"It is a pleasure to work with our friends at Cyber Group Studios again and return to this world with Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports," said Stephanie Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "The brand has grown so much since our first collaboration in 2020, and likewise, this is our most ambitious Giganto game yet, with dynamic, unique gameplay and a story that feels like an interactive episode for all fans to enjoy."

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Outright Games for a third video game in the Gigantosaurus series," said Thierry Braille, Vice President of Interactive and Videogame Division, and Dominique Bourse, CEO at Cyber Group Studios. "While we explored the idea of a sports tournament in one episode of the TV series, we're really excited to allow fans to experience the fun of the Giganto Games in a friendly competitive and fully interactive game, when Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports releases this summer."

