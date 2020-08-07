Giveaway: 50 Codes For Hunter's Arena: Legends On Steam

Would you like to play Hunter's Arena: Legends on Steam? We have 50 codes to give away for the game for you to snag. Mantisco has given us a chance to give out 50 codes for you to experience this unique game. The title blends RPGs, MOBAs, fighting games, and battle royale to create a first-of-its-kind experience. As 60 players are thrown into the ultimate fight for survival to crown a lone champion. Now you can get in on the action with one of the codes we have for you today. There are totally free, first-come-first-serve, at the bottom of this post. Once a code is taken, it's gone. Enjoy snagging a code to play the game!
Hunter's Arena: Legends combines elements from various genres such as RPG, MOBA and many others, creating strategical yet action-packed gameplay. All of this provides a unique Battle Royale experience that will surprise you beyond your expectations. Experience a MOBA-RPG hybrid that includes killing monsters, upgrading skills, and getting items within a quickly shrinking battlefield. The game's monster diversity fares against traditional single-player action games. Kill monsters and collect powerful items or fight against other players from the start to become stronger than everyone else. Choose your strategy wisely to gain the upper hand on your road to victory. Hunter's Arena essentially focuses on the competitive online environment, providing a gaming experience that works for both players who enjoy engaging PvP and those who prefer slightly less stress-inducing PvE.
2YN0E-CXGEG-XDJHP
DZ5Q5-ZNDTK-96AR5
J4NHQ-LQZMY-YKKMQ
HPT4X-J3ZC7-YHXGM
8TB22-90HJV-7P0M9
CQM5D-TBK0C-H96JW
VIQDN-65XB7-VLPK3
VME2X-4R8Q5-RYXAT
HRQIQ-RZPVX-0KYLH
KVEV5-CNZK8-THCCV
YN6WK-BK7D7-A2A3P
WVLPH-CY7R7-VYKCR
3727A-HR6LC-2RZ30
VALBI-KIFNR-KYJ6D
XWAZ5-E7ZA3-A66H5
W9QVD-2B6DY-AYZVE
DGVBN-L8FT5-DY4FQ
CL2PX-VF2HQ-X0PRJ
Q3R7X-667RA-LHMVP
PCKGH-9M8WN-D4VYG
LRMDD-QWPTC-LV2EF
7TNRK-T2GP6-I66K9
0E5A4-WK8M0-9430I
0AHDX-E77KY-B7AIX
J030P-GDF3Y-M304M
5HBE3-INFQF-2NMKJ
0WZ30-M2PFR-EXEBH
AIL5E-KAQGL-3AQVY
MQ85Y-73HFI-BPYJY
K2JQP-M27EG-022QY
FENYB-DP92Z-AXYK5
ZXJAD-EKETP-E0970
8F2GI-QQP3J-N9LFT
F2M6D-PT6TI-0EZT5
YZQFG-RHVD8-YHKJJ
TCML4-BFEN5-N2530
XWR2Z-FKH8M-Y4XV5
DRNEA-V2WP7-IWMWZ
HRBF5-GTYV7-9LMN6
HRPYP-EI6R2-EV3QB
XA67X-TNT3R-NN0WZ
IKIAC-XTIAY-5BTHI
3KXRV-07PF6-AQFC8
W4YZ8-R2DVJ-0EYTH
RT33Z-5JRL6-9R9ZI
N3AI9-P7VQH-44MPJ
K3I9V-KLDMM-FAH5K
VCQZ6-CRFJH-440MX
AVNPD-7344P-9C57H
ZIAI7-0FY70-JEW9L