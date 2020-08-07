Giveaway: 50 Codes For Hunter's Arena: Legends On Steam

Would you like to play Hunter's Arena: Legends on Steam? We have 50 codes to give away for the game for you to snag. Mantisco has given us a chance to give out 50 codes for you to experience this unique game. The title blends RPGs, MOBAs, fighting games, and battle royale to create a first-of-its-kind experience. As 60 players are thrown into the ultimate fight for survival to crown a lone champion. Now you can get in on the action with one of the codes we have for you today. There are totally free, first-come-first-serve, at the bottom of this post. Once a code is taken, it's gone. Enjoy snagging a code to play the game!

Hunter's Arena: Legends combines elements from various genres such as RPG, MOBA and many others, creating strategical yet action-packed gameplay. All of this provides a unique Battle Royale experience that will surprise you beyond your expectations. Experience a MOBA-RPG hybrid that includes killing monsters, upgrading skills, and getting items within a quickly shrinking battlefield. The game's monster diversity fares against traditional single-player action games. Kill monsters and collect powerful items or fight against other players from the start to become stronger than everyone else. Choose your strategy wisely to gain the upper hand on your road to victory. Hunter's Arena essentially focuses on the competitive online environment, providing a gaming experience that works for both players who enjoy engaging PvP and those who prefer slightly less stress-inducing PvE.

2YN0E-CXGEG-XDJHP

DZ5Q5-ZNDTK-96AR5

J4NHQ-LQZMY-YKKMQ

HPT4X-J3ZC7-YHXGM

8TB22-90HJV-7P0M9

CQM5D-TBK0C-H96JW

VIQDN-65XB7-VLPK3

VME2X-4R8Q5-RYXAT

HRQIQ-RZPVX-0KYLH

KVEV5-CNZK8-THCCV

YN6WK-BK7D7-A2A3P

WVLPH-CY7R7-VYKCR

3727A-HR6LC-2RZ30

VALBI-KIFNR-KYJ6D

XWAZ5-E7ZA3-A66H5

W9QVD-2B6DY-AYZVE

DGVBN-L8FT5-DY4FQ

CL2PX-VF2HQ-X0PRJ

Q3R7X-667RA-LHMVP

PCKGH-9M8WN-D4VYG

LRMDD-QWPTC-LV2EF

7TNRK-T2GP6-I66K9

0E5A4-WK8M0-9430I

0AHDX-E77KY-B7AIX

J030P-GDF3Y-M304M

5HBE3-INFQF-2NMKJ

0WZ30-M2PFR-EXEBH

AIL5E-KAQGL-3AQVY

MQ85Y-73HFI-BPYJY

K2JQP-M27EG-022QY

FENYB-DP92Z-AXYK5

ZXJAD-EKETP-E0970

8F2GI-QQP3J-N9LFT

F2M6D-PT6TI-0EZT5

YZQFG-RHVD8-YHKJJ

TCML4-BFEN5-N2530

XWR2Z-FKH8M-Y4XV5

DRNEA-V2WP7-IWMWZ

HRBF5-GTYV7-9LMN6

HRPYP-EI6R2-EV3QB

XA67X-TNT3R-NN0WZ

IKIAC-XTIAY-5BTHI

3KXRV-07PF6-AQFC8

W4YZ8-R2DVJ-0EYTH

RT33Z-5JRL6-9R9ZI

N3AI9-P7VQH-44MPJ

K3I9V-KLDMM-FAH5K

VCQZ6-CRFJH-440MX

AVNPD-7344P-9C57H

ZIAI7-0FY70-JEW9L