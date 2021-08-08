Giveaway: Star Trek Online Console Codes For House United

Would you like to play the new House United expansion for Star Trek Online on console? We have some in-game codes to giveaway! Perfect World Entertainment has given us two sets of codes to give out to people on both Xbox and PlayStation to get into the latest expansion. Now, TO BE CLEAR ABOUT THESE CODES… these are not codes for the main game. You already need to own the base game to use them, and then claim the code within the game. Each code can only be used once for a single account, and once they're used, they can't be copied over or reused anywhere else. We're giving them out on a first-come-first-serve basis down at the bottom of this post. These are the ONLY codes we have, and once they're gone, they're gone. Best of luck to you!

After travelling to the sacred planet of Boreth and descending into the pits of Gre'thor, J'Ula, matriarch of House Mo'Kai, has resurrected the famed Klingon Warrior, L'Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo, who originated the role on Star Trek: Discovery). L'Rell will be a guiding light for J'Ula on what it truly means to be Klingon, as players will have to prove themselves and build an army, before heading to Qo'noS for the final epic battle. Captains will also encounter emblematic characters such as Aakar (portrayed by Robert O'Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), General Martok (played by J.G Hertzler from Deep Space: Nine), and Adet'Pa (voiced by Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery). Two Brand New Episodes: In "Warriors of the Empire," Captains will fight alongside J'Ula with L'Rell on their side as they gather support for their cause, before taking forces to Qo'noSto put an end to the raging Klingon Civil War in "A Day Long Remembered."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek Online: House United Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/yIZ8O_d1Oi8)

Star Trek Online: PlayStation Codes

9Q4NEYNTFH9V4N7HJ6JJQ6K9

G2VM4JK2EFYH4N7HJ7JG77PM

7HZENKGF7MAE4N7HJ9PGM2P9

JK22K2VMFVEV4N7HJAPEH47Q

6KERMH6F66WA4N7HJEFKPJEJ

Star Trek Online: Xbox Codes

KXKT6PXGPRPE4N7HJW72GQK9

J9FKVFRZ9AEQ4N7HJX74A4K4

HVQ2JUP2KEU74N7HJYJEGM9A

EYME2TE9TVRW4N7HJZFKFN42

GUPKGRQ6EMGW4N7HK22FG6PJ