Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Video Games | Tagged: barbie, Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, giveaway

Giveaway – Win A Switch Copy Of Barbie DreamHouse Adventures

Would you like to win a phsyical copy of Barbie DreamHouse Adventures on the Nintendo Switch? Check out ALL the rules to find out how.

Article Summary Enter the giveaway for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch copy of Barbie DreamHouse Adventures.

Follow and retweet Bleeding Cool on Twitter/X to join the contest.

Make sure you have a Twitter/X account to participate, complaints will not assure wins.

The competition is open only for participants in the United States.

Would you like to win a copy of the video game Barbie DreamHouse Adventures for the Nintendo Switch? All you need is a Twitter account to take part in this giveaway. Budge Studios and Nighthawk Interactive have provided us with a copy of the game to give away in a physical format, as you can take Barbie on the go and explore her dream house in this new interactive title based on the series. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here and the hashtag #BCBarbieDA. You have until Friday, October 3 at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the video game Barbie DreamHouse Adventures for the Nintendo Switch. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2023; the service is (currently) free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter/X account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!