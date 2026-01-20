Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Glimmet, pokemon, Precious Paths

Glimmet Debuts In Pokémon GO During Into the Depths Event

Pokémon GO has announced the Into the Depths event, featuring the reveal of a new species, Gilmmet, and a Shiny boost for two others.

Article Summary Glimmet debuts in Pokémon GO’s Into the Depths event, but Glimmora’s release details are unclear.

Event runs January 27–February 1, 2026, featuring special spawns and boosted Shiny odds for Diglett and Yungoos.

Complete Routes for 3× XP, enjoy 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance, and benefit from event-themed Field Research.

Paid Timed Research for $1.99 offers extra hatching rewards, Glimmet encounters, and bonus items.

Glimmet will debut in Pokémon GO during the Into the Depths event… but will its evolution Glimmora be available? Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Into the Depths event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, January 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, January 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Glimmet, a new Paldean species, will be available for the first time. It can be found through Routes, Field Research, free Timed Research, and paid Timed Research. Interestingly, the announcement does not mention Glimmet's evolution, Glimmora. Generally, these blogs detail the amount of Candy needed to evolve Glimmet into Glimmora, leaving me wondering whether this was just an oversight or whether, for some reason, we will be unable to evolve Glimmet into Glimmora upon its initial release. Also, while the section announcing Glimmet mentions Free Timed Research, there are no further details about Free Timed Research on the blog. This announcement is a bit messier than their usual.

Glimmet, a new Paldean species, will be available for the first time. It can be found through Routes, Field Research, free Timed Research, and paid Timed Research. Interestingly, the announcement does not mention Glimmet's evolution, Glimmora. Generally, these blogs detail the amount of Candy needed to evolve Glimmet into Glimmora, leaving me wondering whether this was just an oversight or whether, for some reason, we will be unable to evolve Glimmet into Glimmora upon its initial release. Also, while the section announcing Glimmet mentions Free Timed Research, there are no further details about Free Timed Research on the blog. This announcement is a bit messier than their usual. Shiny release: No new Shinies.

No new Shinies. Wild Spawns: Diglett (can be Shiny), Dunsparce (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Yungoos (can be Shiny) and more.

Diglett (can be Shiny), Dunsparce (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Yungoos (can be Shiny) and more. Event bonuses: 3× XP from completing Routes 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance Increased chance of encountering a Shiny Diglett Increased chance of encountering a Shiny Yungoos Increased chance of hatching a Shiny Diglett Increased chance of hatching a Shiny Yungoos Field Research: Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Diglett, Larvitar, Bagon, Deino, and Yungoos. All can be Shiny.

Paid Timed Research: Trainers can purchase Timed Research for $1.99. This Paid Timed Research will unlock the additional features of: 2× Hatch Candy Two Incubators Encounters with Diglett (can be Shiny), Yungoos (can be Shiny), and Glimmet And more. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Trainers can purchase Timed Research for $1.99. This Paid Timed Research will unlock the additional features of:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!