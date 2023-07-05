Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Cephalofair Games, gloomhaven

Gloomhaven Announces New Expansion Called Buttons & Bugs

Cephalofair Games has revealed a new expansion for the tabletop card game Gloomhaven, as Buttons & Bugs is on the way later this year.

Tabletop publisher Cephalofair Games announced a new addition for Gloomhaven with the new expansion Buttons & Bugs. Announced during the Gloomhaven Grand Festival, the entire concept behind Buttons & Bugs is so you can have a solo-play game experience with an all-new original campaign story. This particular one was penned by Isaac Childres, as you're given a specific playstyle similar to the main game, but in a fraction of the size. The compact size of the game comes with a wonderful setup and weighs less than a pound, allowing you to get a game going in under 20 minutes. We have a lot more details about this one below, as we know it will run you $20, but no official release window has been provided yet.

"Designed and developed by Joe Klipfel (Designer, Gloomholdin') and Nikki Valens (Designer, Mansions of Madness 2nd Edition, Artisans of Splendent Vale), Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs provides a wonderful addition to the Cephalofair Games line. Their teamwork and co-design partnership has been a critical part of translating the original Gloomholdin' into what would become Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs. If you are looking for a version of Gloomhaven you can play on a plane or during your half-hour lunch break; this is it. Each scenario is a single card, pitting one mercenary against a handful of enemies with simplified actions and AI. Each mercenary has a hand of just four double-sided cards, but they can be used twice – both the front and the back – before they are discarded. Attacks are resolved using a die in conjunction with a modifier table, and both the table and the mercenary ability cards can be improved as you level up throughout the campaign. The story is light, the rules are minimal, and setup and teardown is a breeze."

"Gloomhaven: Buttons & Bugs is set after the events of Gloomhaven and Forgotten Circles. The Aesther recluse Hail has earned a reputation for being highly instrumental in saving the city from recurring disasters, and she absolutely hates it. Wannabe heroes are constantly barging in on her studies at the Crooked Bone, looking for help on becoming famous themselves. Not to mention all the demons that come by looking for vengeance. She briefly considered moving, but as that would require effort, she instead just placed an enchantment on her front door: anyone who attempts to open it becomes miniaturized and, therefore, no longer a problem. Your character is one such wannabe hero. In an ill-advised attempt at fame, they try to visit Hail, and poof. Now they're the size of a mouse and have entered an entirely different realm of lawlessness and self-preservation. They must find a new way into the Crooked Bone to convince Hail to return them to their previous size. Featuring a whole new art design and look for the miniaturized world of Gloomhaven, Buttons & Bugs includes all new illustrations from Mofei Wang with art direction from Cephalofair Games Art Director BJ Hensley."

