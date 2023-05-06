Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Raichu Naoyo Kimura, an artist who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Southern Islands, illustratres Raichu from Pokémon Card 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's look at a holographic rare from the set: Raichu!

Wow, Raichu fans are really eating in the Scarlet & Violet era! We recently saw Raichu get an Illustration Rare in an early set from this era, which is rare as Pikachu is the one who usually gets the Secret Rare slots as the franchise mascot. Now, it gets a holographic card in this set, and it's quite a strong one. This card is illustrated by Naoyo Kimura, who also drew the Pikachu in Pokémon Card 151. Kimura has been contributing to the hobby all the way back since Southern Islands, which introduced both Johto and reverse holos for the first time.

