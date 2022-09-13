Goblin Stone Receives Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Indie developer and publisher Orc Chop Games released a new trailer for Goblin Stone as we get a better look at the gameplay. The game still doesn't have a proper release date or even an indication we'll see it next year. However, the team has put together a pretty decent video showing off how the game will work as you will go generation by generation, bringing up goblins who will fight for their survival against all sorts of enemies across an ever-changing fantasy landscape. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to hear more about when it will be released for PC as well as all three major consoles.

Set against beautifully hand-drawn backgrounds in stunning procedurally generated environments, Goblin Stone's latest trailer sees players find and create their own unique goblin lair. Inside they'll be able to expand its rooms, plan their adventures ahead of venturing into the game world, breed goblins to improve their lineage, recruit fresh fighters to their roster and build a party from unique classes to take on the wilds. Featuring an innovative turn-based battle system and a sprawling world to explore, Goblin Stone is a narrative experience that offers huge depth. From determining your party and their itemisation, to their fighting positions, roles and abilities, all before trading in your loot back at base camp. The purpose? Pushing back against the adventures who're hunting you. Not all goblins will survive, but with each death comes a ​ new ancestor to strengthen your future. Explore a vast and beautiful world with procedurally generated hand-drawn 2D environments.

Build a sprawling goblin lair chamber by chamber, where only ruins stood before.

Battle despicable humans, elves, and dwarves in an innovative squad based battle system.

Breed the next generation of goblins to bolster your roster and maximize their inherited strengths.

Determine your adventuring party as you venture into the wilds by mixing 10 unique goblin classes such as the Raider, Guard, and Shaman.

Think tactically as you balance your positioning, abilities, energy and attack rotations for maximum impact.

Make difficult choices as you decide which goblins to keep and which to toss.

Experience more than 100 hand-illustrated story panels, voiced by James Smillie.

Enjoy music composed by the award-winning Peter McConnell of Monkey Island and Hearthstone fame.