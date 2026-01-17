Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Goblin Sushi, Metaroot

Goblin Sushi Confirmed For Early Access Launch in February

Be a goblin sushi chef making rolls for other goblins as quickly as you can as Goblin Sushi arrives in Early Access next month

Article Summary Goblin Sushi is a roguelike restaurant sim where you’re a goblin chef serving bizarre cave-inspired dishes.

Upgrade your sushi parlor, expand your goblin menu, and craft combos to satisfy peculiar goblin customers.

Race against rising, inflation-fueled rent by selling creative culinary concoctions fit for goblin tastes.

Features frantic gameplay, quirky goblin types, and a mix of restaurant management and action challenges.

Indie game developer Old Cake Factory and publisher Metaroot have confirmed the Early Access release date for their latest title, Goblin Sushi. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a somewhat roguelike mixed with restaurant simulation mechanics to create a chaotic setting where you're a goblin sushi chef making rolls for other goblins. You'll need to make recipes on the fly as customers come in with various tastes for you to fulfill, including some you may not be ready for. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on Steam in Early Access on February 9.

Goblin Sushi

In this rogue-like restaurant-action-sim, you play as a goblin that has the dream of becoming a sushi chef. Upgrade the restaurant, the menu and your ingredients to feed your fellow goblins the best and most expensive sushi any goblin can find in the cave! Roll a huge selection of delicious-looking sushi. Made from everyday goblin cave ingredients: caterpillars, slugs, chicken heads, and freshly blended toads. Goblins are pickier and more impatient than you might think. And they come in all varieties: Granny Goblin, Trash Goblin, Ghost Goblin, Poop Goblin and many more…

Improve your restaurant, the menu, and above all, your cash flow! Tinker with powerful sushi combos, turbocharge your rice cooker, or just screw everything and serve exquisite poop. Even as a goblin entrepreneur, your biggest enemy is your landlord. Tenant protection was never invented, so rent is due every two minutes and rises at an inflationary rate. Pay off your landlord. Until the very end… Present your astronomical sales figures, your best-selling sushi dishes, and your oh so clever combos.

Ultimate goblin sushi chef experience.

Big range of fancy sushi with goblin-tastic ingredients.

Live out your restaurant power fantasy.

Overcome inflationary rent prices.

Stress inducing carpal tunnel gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!