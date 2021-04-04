Goblinz Studio Will Release Legend Of Keepers Later This Month

Goblinz Studio revealed they'll finally be releasing Legend Of Keepers in late April as the game leaves Early Access. The game was released into Early Access late last year and found itself an audience right out the gate that made it one of the more popular titles in that program. The game has the awesome twist of not embracing the hero's journey through dungeons, but instead, has put you in the position of thwarting them by putting everything in their way to protect your dungeon. This includes choosing enemies to lay down, setting traps, crafting unique situations, and ultimately helping your client out by keeping their dungeon safe from these murderous loot goblins who consider themselves heroes. It's been getting a few improvements here and there, but now we know the full game will be released on April 29th, 2021, for PC on multiple platforms as well as Nintendo Switch. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below along with a little more info on your job in the game.

In a world overrun with heroes, it's time to change the game and embrace the beast within. You will join the crack team of grisly creatures charged with defending the dungeons from meddling do-gooders. Once in the job, there are plenty of opportunities to climb the corporate ladder by competently kicking hero butts and safeguarding your employer's golden assets. Legend Of Keepers offers a great benefit program for its salaried dungeon defenders: dozens of gorgeously crafted dungeons, campaign mode that pokes fun at fantasy cliches, rugged turn-based combat, multiple skills to master, recipe-packed crafting system and much more. When foolhardy adventurers draw near, select your monsters, set your traps, and watch gleefully as they perish dramatically by your hand. Very few underground jobs are this rewarding.