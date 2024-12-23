Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evangelion, Goddess Of Victory: Nikke, neon genesis evangelion, Shift Up, Stellar Blade

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Hints Evangelion & Stellar Blade Crossovers

Goddess of Victory: Nikke got a new roadmap of content revealed for 2025, as players have two special crossovers to look forward to

Article Summary Goddess of Victory: Nikke reveals a 2025 roadmap with exciting new content and game updates.

Upcoming Evangelion crossover features beloved characters and exclusive in-game rewards.

Stellar Blade collaboration teases a unique blend of stunning visuals and dynamic gameplay.

Embark on thrilling 2025 updates, including a New Year Version Update and SSR Rapi: Red Hood.

Shift Up and Level Infinite revealed a roadmap of content for Goddess of Victory: Nikke in 2025, including two crossover events coming next year. First off, the team plans on doing an update later this week to kick off 2025, as the game will see several changes and improvements to keep players engaged and keep the content of the game flowing. Plus, some new fun things will be included in the primary story of the sci-fi shooter. Meanwhile, they revealed two new crossover events are coming soon, one with Neon Genesis Evangelion and another with Stellar Blade. We have info on all of these items below and a couple of trailers to tease what's coming.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke – 2025 Updates

On December 26, players can experience the New Year Version Update, which will have more than 100 recruitment opportunities. Then, on January 1, 2025, players can recruit SSR Rapi: Red Hood, an awakened Rapi that combines with the power of a strong Nikke called Red Hood.

Evangelion Crossover

Get ready for an exciting crossover this February as Nikke teams up with the Evangelion anime franchise! This special event Nikke X Evangelion will feature fan-favorite characters like Asuka, Rei, Mari, and Misato, along with a brand-new SSR collaboration character, and a free-to-obtain collaboration character. Players can also look forward to exclusive character outfits (including free skins), a stunning 3D event map, an engaging collaboration storyline, and a new mini-game.

Stellar Blade Crossover

Shift Up, the developer behind both Nikke and Stellar Blade, is bringing the two titles together for another in-game collaboration. While the release date and specific details are still under wraps, this crossover promises to celebrate the unique connection between these games. As the first console project of Shift Up, Stellar Blade reached 1 million copies sold in the first month. This action-adventure game set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, is renowned for its stunning visuals, immersive storytelling, and dynamic combat—hallmarks that also define Nikke. Stay tuned for more updates on this collaboration.

