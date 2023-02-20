Goddess Of Victory: Nikke Starts New Crossover With Chainsaw Man You can now experience some of the mayhem of Chainsaw Man in a new crossover event with Goddess Of Victory: Nikke.

Level Infinite has a new update on the way this week for Goddess Of Victory: Nikke, as the game will see a special crossover with Chainsaw Man. There isn't a ton of content to this crossover, really. It's basically a chance to see one of the most popular manga titles in the world come to another mobile/PC title and give you a chance to experience having those characters in the game for a short period of time. We have more info about it for you to read below, but the reality is you're basically getting a new limited-time event with some cosmetics and not much substance, which is a shame because so much more could be done.

"Featuring a cast of luckless devil hunters battling an endless assault of supernatural entities, Chainsaw Man has become a smash hit around the world. Core characters Denji (the human/devil hybrid with a chainsaw face) and sword-wielding Aki will guide players through the story while blood devil Power, Aki's mentor Himeno and their leader Miss Makima will be playable characters in Goddess Of Victory: Nikke. The characters will show up as part of a new limited-time themed event called "BULLET X CHAINSAW" which runs February 15 through March 14. "

"PC players can now check out Goddess Of Victory: Nikke beginning today. Both PC and mobile versions will offer a single account for players, who will be able to keep progression between the two versions. Cross-play features means that missions can feature a mix of mobile or PC players as well. Nikke's playing field, maps, and backgrounds have been expanded to naturally fit the wider aspect ratios of PC monitors while the already high-resolution 2D art has been enhanced as well. The new keyboard and mouse controls will make it even easier to target and destroy the enemies facing players. "