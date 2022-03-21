Godfall: Ultimate Edition Will Be Released In Early April

Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games revealed that Godfall: Ultimate Edition is coming to PC and Xbox next month. Previously an exclusive for PS5 and the Epic Games Store, this version is set to be released on Steam, EGS, Xbox consoles, PS4, and PS5 on April 7th, 2022. This version includes the core Godfall experience, the Primal, Lightbringer, and Exalted updates, the Fire & Darkness expansion, the previously exclusive Ascended Edition, and several pre-order bonuses. We have the full rundown of details to what will be included in this version, as well as the latest trailer.

Obtain God-like Armor: Choose from among 12 unique Valorplates, each with diverse powers and collectable Valorplate Shards that can be upgraded as you level up, unlocking Ascendant and Exalted Valorplates. Master all five weapon classes, each with their own play styles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades. Once you've reached level 50, power up beyond the level cap to obtain new Ascension Powers and bonuses.

Take on the Epic Campaign in Single-Player and Co-op: Adventure across the three elemental realms of Aperion alone or with up to two other players as you battle towards the final confrontation with the twisted fallen knight, Macros. Then take on Moirax and the Flameblood Tribe in the deadly Fire Realm from the Fire & Darkness Expansion. The Exalted Update brings a host of story updates and enhancements making the experience more immersive than ever.

The Tinkerer's Dream: There is no shortage of awesome loot to obtain in Godfall. Customize and save up to three loadouts for each Valorplate, continue experimenting until you've found the ultimate build befitting a god!

An Array of Rewarding Endgame Activities: Matchmake with up to two other players to challenge unique endgame modes such as Dreamstones, Tower of Trials, Lightbringer, and the six-player Spirit Realms. Test your limits against increasingly ferocious enemies in the Ascended or Exalted Tower of Trials, all in the pursuit of legendary gear. Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X players can all jump into endgame matchmaking together.

Instantly Boost Your Player Level to Max Level: All players have the option to immediately jump to Player Level 50, which comes with a plethora of skill points and a spread of deadly weapons for your Valorplates. This allows you to immediately jump into endgame activities, or catch up to friends if you got a late start.

Major Player-Requested Features: The free Exalted Update, which launches alongside Godfall: Ultimate Edition on April 7, includes a slew of fan-requested features and enhancements. Combat is faster and more fluid with a knockdown recovery skill; inventory management is more streamlined and robust; the story experience has been enhanced, and there are now dozens of new weapons and shield cosmetics to unlock.

Xbox-Exclusive Enhancements: Experience Godfall's stunning visuals like never before with next-gen enhancements such as Variable Refresh Rate and Dolby Vision for HDR-capable displays, resulting in brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors.