"Going Under" Will be Getting A Release Sometime In Q3 2020

Team17 and Seattle-based developer Aggro Crab Games announced this week their new game Going Under will be coming out in Q3 2020. The game is a satirical dungeon crawler about exploring the cursed ruins of several failed tech startups. Which, considering the time and place we are in the world, is pretty spot-on. You will play as an unpaid intern in the dystopian city of Neo-Cascadia. Using office junk as weaponry, you will make your way through the non-cubical dungeons beneath the company campus. The game is pretty funny to check out, as you can see from the trailer below. Plus the devs are pretty clear about the messaging as if they've already experienced it. Just read this part of the game's description.

Failed businesses no longer just cease to exist–they sink beneath the earth, and their employees are cursed to wander the halls for eternity as monsters. It's your duty to put these monsters out of their misery and repossess their assets–so that your boss can afford a new car, or something. Battle through the remains of failed startups themed off of gig workers, dating sites, and cryptocurrency. Uncover the true motives of your employer, a carbonated drink startup known as Fizzle, and their parent company, a subscription box manufacturer with an army of helpful shipping drones. Make friends with your co-workers! Hire a freelance goblin! Date a slime! Invest in crypto! Set a rideshare on fire!

Going Under already has a free demo on Steam that you can download right now, in case you'd like to give the game a proper go. Beyond the details above, we know the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles. It's just a matter of when. Until we get more info, enjoy the trailer and try out the demo for yourselves.