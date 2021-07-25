Goku Masters Ultra Instinct In Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. This set has introduced an update to Special Rares (or SPRs) which features a new texture to the gold foil on the cards. Previously, we saw this on the new Tapion, Android 18, and Videl SPRs. Now, let's take a look at some new offerings based on the Tournament of Power storyline that served as the temporary end to the Dragon Ball Super anime.

In this new set of card previews from Cross Spirits, we see Goku along with two of his rivals from Universe 11: Jiren and Toppo (who anime viewers will know as Top). These Super Rare cards show each of these elite fighters battling for their Universes during crucial moments when they had to tap into their deepest power. The Jiren card showcases the grey alien-inspired character raging out toward the end of the tournament, which serves as an explosive climax after he spent most of the competition silent with his arms folded across his chest. The cocky bastard! His ally, Toppo, is pictured here wielding God of Destruction energy. This energy, known as Hakai, is becoming more and more prominent in Dragon Ball lore as Vegeta begins to wield it in the current arc of the manga.

Finally, we have an Ultra Instinct Goku Super Rare. Ultra Instinct Goku cards tend to become iconic with Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors and players alike, so this may just be the Super Rare to pull from Cross Spirits.