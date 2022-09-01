The Season Of Light Begins Today In Pokémon GO: Full Details

The Season of Light begins today in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details for this new season which will impact the next three months of gameplay.

Here are the details of the new Pokémon GO season, the Season of Light:

Season of Light run time: September 1st, 2022, at 10 AM through December 1st, 2022 at 10 AM local time.

Cosmog encounter: We will encounter Cosmog through this season, much like how we encountered Hoopa in the Season of Mischief. Niantic has hinted at another Special Research that will update throughout the season. I personally can't wait until this one comes out.

We will encounter Cosmog through this season, much like how we encountered Hoopa in the Season of Mischief. Niantic has hinted at another Special Research that will update throughout the season. I personally can't wait until this one comes out. Seasonal Bonuses: Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely. Note that this isn't increased above what we already have but simply continues the increase that has always been in place, as remote raiders were designed to initially be nerfed. Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins. Increased Incense effectiveness while moving. Up to two free Raid Passes per day. Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs. Read on to see who is the September 2022 Breakthrough feature. Extra Stardust from Gifts. Niantic says, "Nebula skies will be appearing periodically during the Season." I'm wondering if the Cosmog shape that we see in the above graphic is a hint; it's that we'll see something like that. They also write, "Complete Special Research to unlock new components over the course of the Season." This once again evokes the Hoopa research from the Season of Mischief.



Here are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this September 2022 and at the beginning of October 2022:

September 1st – September 13th, 2022: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys

September 13th – September 27th: This rotation is left as a mystery. Could it possible feature Solgaleo and Lunala? Only time will tell, but be sure to key into Bleeding Cool for all the latest announcements.

This rotation is left as a mystery. Could it possible feature Solgaleo and Lunala? Only time will tell, but be sure to key into Bleeding Cool for all the latest announcements. September 27th – October 8th: Yveltal.