Goku & Vegeta Battle Once More In Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Check out the latest trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, as the game highlights the long rivalry between Goku & Vegeta.

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils new Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero game trailer featuring Goku vs Vegeta.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero enhanced Budokai Tenkaichi gameplay with stunning graphics.

Gameplay includes signature moves, transformations, and real-time environment reactions.

Await release details for PC, PS5, and XSX|S, and experience the iconic anime battles.

Bandai Namco released a new trailer today for their upcoming game, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, highlighting the massive rivalry between Goku and Vegeta. One of the longest rivalries in the entire history of the franchise, anyone who knows anything about Dragon Ball is aware of the beef these two have had ever since Vegeta came to Earth. Now, working together with developer Spike Chunsoft, the company had brought that rivalry back to the forefront of their latest game, showing the two of them in action against each other in fights across several points, and at several different stages and power levels. If you love the series, then this trailer should give you some goosebumps. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to learn went he game will be released for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Unleash the fighting spirit within you and take the fight to arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on. Shake the earth. Break the heavens. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball! Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks. Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart's content.

