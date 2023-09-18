Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Blacklight Interactive, Golf With Your Friends

Golf With Your Friends Adds Peaceful Pines Update

Team17 has a new pair of updates available for Golf With Your Friends players, as you can get a new course and fairytale cosmetics.

Indie game developer Blacklight Interactive and publisher Team17 have added new courses and cosmetics to Golf With Your Friends this past week. The updates come two-fold, the first of which is the Peaceful Pines update, which will give you a brand new course to traverse that is primarily woodland in the middle of nowhere. Or is it? There are plenty of obstacles for you to deal with, even out in the middle of nowhere. Meanwhile, the second update is the Fairytale Fables Pack, which will provide you with a number of weird cosmetics to match the woodland feelings. You can read more about it below and see the latest trailers as both of these ar enow live.

"Nestled in the heart of an idyllic woodland, Peaceful Pines tees up 18 brand new holes for players to pit their skills against as they are whisked away to an enchanted forest littered with ancient runes, and grants access to everything from crocodiles and snakes to natural mounts and soothing slopes for players to tinker with in the level creator. The Fairytale Fables Pack boasts a collection of enchanting ensembles with a selection of hats, floaties, and trails for players to spruce up their ball and swing in style with."

Fantastically themed courses: Tee off on a variety of courses, including a volcano, prehistoric putting in the museum, and even an intergalactic round in space!

Tee off on a variety of courses, including a volcano, prehistoric putting in the museum, and even an intergalactic round in space! 12-player par-tee: Play with up to 12 friends in simultaneous putting action.

Play with up to 12 friends in simultaneous putting action. Game-changing effects: Power-ups and surreal effects change the game of golf in major ways, from warped gravity to misshapen balls and ball collisions!

Power-ups and surreal effects change the game of golf in major ways, from warped gravity to misshapen balls and ball collisions! Wacky game modes: Explore outside-the-box challenges aside from the traditional game of mini-golf, including Golf With Your Friends' take on hockey and basketball

Explore outside-the-box challenges aside from the traditional game of mini-golf, including Golf With Your Friends' take on hockey and basketball Make the ball your own: Customisation options include skin, hats, and trails to personalize the golfing experience.

