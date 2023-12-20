Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Celebrations, P25, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special 25th Anniversary set Celebrations from October 2021 in December 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations, which came out in October 2021, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $73.78 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $16.70 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $10.90 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $10.37 ______'s Pikachu WOTC Black Star Promos Reprint 24/53: $5.82 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $5.72 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $5.19 Venusaur Base Set Reprint 15/102: $3.75 Gardevoir ex Delta Species Dragon Frontiers Reprint 93/101: $3.12 Mew ex EX Legend Maker Reprint 88/145: $3.07

The only card in the main numbered section of the set that holds any value is the Shiny Mew Gold card, which currently goes for $31.03. This is a $3 increase from last month, which also saw a $3 increase

The most valuable card of this set is, of course, the Charizard Base Set Reprint. It increased in value by a dollar or so this month, which isn't notable, but it will likely be the direction the card takes, which has meaning long-term. You're not going to be seeing many Celebrations products during casual Target trips, so the only real direction for this once readily available set to go is up… but that's looking long-term.

