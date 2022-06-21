Golf With Your Friends Adds Three New Chaotic DLC Packs

Team17 revealed today that they will be releasing three new DLC packs for Golf With Your Friends that are designed to spice up the game. Blacklight Interactive had put together a bunch of new content to bring about some new challenges to the title, which at one point was one of the most dominant party games on Twitch. Two of the packs are strictly cosmetic, while the third is an entirely new field of play called the Bouncy Castle Course. We have more info on the course and other content for you to check out below, along with the trailer showing it off, as all of the content is available today.

The Bouncy Castle Course Pack for Golf With Your Friends contains a new course, offering up 18 bouncy castle themed holes, with inflatable obstacles, spinning platforms, and countless challenges for golfers to test their putting prowess, plus a new floatie, trail, and stickers. As an added bonus, only the person hosting the lobby needs to own the Bouncy Castle Course Pack for all players in the lobby to be able to play the course. The Summer Party and Racing Cosmetic Packs are also available, and contain a selection of hats, floaties, stickers, and trails for players to swing in style with. Fantastically themed courses: Tee off on a variety of courses, including a volcano, prehistoric putting in the museum, and even an intergalactic round in space!

Tee off on a variety of courses, including a volcano, prehistoric putting in the museum, and even an intergalactic round in space! 12-player par-tee: Play with up to 12 friends in simultaneous putting action.

Play with up to 12 friends in simultaneous putting action. Game-changing effects: Power-ups and surreal effects change the game of golf in major ways, from warped gravity to misshapen balls and ball collision!

Power-ups and surreal effects change the game of golf in major ways, from warped gravity to misshapen balls and ball collision! Wacky game modes: Explore outside-the-box challenges aside from the traditional game of mini-golf, including Golf With Your Friends' takes on hockey and basketball.

Explore outside-the-box challenges aside from the traditional game of mini-golf, including Golf With Your Friends' takes on hockey and basketball. Make the ball your own: Customisation options include skin, hats, and trails to personalise the golfing experience.