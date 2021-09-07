Goodra, Goomy, & Sliggoo From Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set will also be the first major expansion to feature V-UNION cards. V-UNION cards, which will debut as Black Star Promos in their own collection boxes ahead of the release of Fusion Arts, are four different cards that come together as one piece of artwork that will be playable as a single card. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

Let's pretend that we have a soundboard and play an airhorn for the Goomy line. Let's drop one of Clue's bombs for this trio of incredible Dragon-type Pokémon.

I'm thrilled to see Dragon-types continue outside of Evolving Skies, which brought this typing back to the Pokémon TCG this summer. I remember being surprised that Goodra didn't get a Pokémon-V in that set, but now at least it's getting an appearance in Fusion Arts and likely the English-language adaptation, Fusion Strike. Note, though, that the borders on the Goodra card are not holographic, so it is likely that this will just be a regular rare.

It's far past time that Goodra gets an Ultra Rare card. It's wild to think about it, but it has simply never happened. There was never a Goodra EX. Never a Goodra GX. Never a Goodra V or VMAX. That… is absolutely insane! Goodra is a pseudo-Legendary Pokémon and it's never appeared on an Ultra Rare. Comparing it to the psuedo-Legendary that came before it, Hydreigon has gotten both EX cards and a BREAK. Looking at the psuedo-Legendary that came after, Kommo-o received two separate GX, a Full Art, and a Rainbow Rare while Dragapult received a V, a Shiny V, a VMAX, a Shiny VMAX, a Full Art, and a Rainbow Rare.

It's well past time for the Pokémon TCG to give Goodra its just due!