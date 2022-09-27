Gotham Knights Reveals Brand New PC Features Trailer
WB Games released a new trailer this morning for Gotham Knights as we get a look at how the game will perform on PC. This new video shows off some of the different high-quality visual features and options available to you if you decide to get the PC version. This includes stunning 4K resolution, an ultra-high frame rate, ray-traced reflections, and a small sampling of what the game looks like with Nvidia DLSS 2, AMD FSR 2, and Intel® Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) for enhanced performance. Also, unlike the console version, you have an expansive set of customization options and support for ultrawide and multi-monitor displays. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set for release on October 21st, 2022.
- Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes: Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.
- Action-Packed, Original Story Set in DC's Batman Universe: With the Belfry as their base of operations, this new era of heroes will solve mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in Gotham's history – from its soaring towers to its underground criminal network. Embark on rich storylines, including face-offs against some of the most infamous DC Super-Villains, such as Mr. Freeze, who is set on engulfing Gotham City in ice, and the mysterious Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families.
- Explore and Fight Crime in an Open-World Gotham City: Patrol the dark streets of five distinct boroughs in a dynamic, interactive Gotham using a variety of traversal abilities and heroic combat moves, as well as the iconic Batcycle. From street-level crimefighting to face-offs with iconic DC Super-Villains, save the city from descent into chaos.
- Unique Character Abilities and Customization: Each hero has unique abilities, gear, weapons and a customizable suit. Batgirl wields her melee tonfa Nightwing uses his signature dual escrima sticks; Red Hood has trained to reach peak human strength; and Robin is expertly skilled with his collapsible quarter staff.
- Team Up in Two-Player, Online Co-Op: Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op.