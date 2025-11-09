Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Gothic 1, Gothic 1 Remake

Gothic 1 Remake Releases New Voice Vast Video

Get a better look at the voice cast behind Gothic 1 Remake, as the team shows off several of the voices behind this newer version

Article Summary THQ Nordic unveils a new video introducing the English voice cast for Gothic 1 Remake.

Experience the beloved 2001 RPG rebuilt with modern graphics while keeping its original atmosphere.

Explore over 50 hours of gameplay, unique NPCs, and branching story paths in an immersive world.

Master a revamped combat system and choose your faction as the Nameless Hero in a dangerous colony.

THQ Nordic has released a brand-new video for the Gothic 1 Remake, highlighting many of the voices behind the game. This is basically an introduction to the English voice cast as they show off everyone they brought on board to make the remake come alive. Enjoy the video as the game still has no launch date, but at the moment is rumored for a Q1 2026 release.

Gothic 1 Remake

The Kingdom of Myrtana has been invaded by an implacable horde of orcs. King Rhobar II, in need of a large quantity of magical ore required to forge powerful weapons, operates the Khorinis mines with all available prisoners. To prevent them from escaping, the monarch asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier. But something goes wrong. The magic gets out of control, and a mutiny turns the mines into a wild territory now controlled by the most violent prisoners. The King is forced to negotiate with the new owners while the tension between the different factions of the mines increases. What no one expects is that the arrival of an unknown prisoner will change absolutely everything.

Faithful Remake: Experience the original 2001 RPG classic fully rebuilt using current-gen technology, preserving its iconic atmosphere while enhancing the gameplay for a fluid and dynamic experience.

Experience the original 2001 RPG classic fully rebuilt using current-gen technology, preserving its iconic atmosphere while enhancing the gameplay for a fluid and dynamic experience. Expansive Gameplay: Immerse yourself in over 50 hours of gameplay, exploring the vast and dangerous world of the Colony. Discover secrets, old and new, challenging combat encounters, and unique NPCs, each with their own story to tell.

Immerse yourself in over 50 hours of gameplay, exploring the vast and dangerous world of the Colony. Discover secrets, old and new, challenging combat encounters, and unique NPCs, each with their own story to tell. Dynamic Living World: Explore a vibrant world where inhabitants go about their daily lives: working, sleeping, eating, and fighting to survive, adding depth and realism to this immersive world.

Explore a vibrant world where inhabitants go about their daily lives: working, sleeping, eating, and fighting to survive, adding depth and realism to this immersive world. Branching Story: Choose which of the three factions to align with, influencing how your abilities and playstyle develop and how this true adventure unfolds.

Choose which of the three factions to align with, influencing how your abilities and playstyle develop and how this true adventure unfolds. Enhanced Combat System: Master a modernized combat system that updates the core mechanics of the original, offering a more fluid and dynamic experience while staying true to its deliberate and tactical roots.

Master a modernized combat system that updates the core mechanics of the original, offering a more fluid and dynamic experience while staying true to its deliberate and tactical roots. Play as the Nameless Hero: Navigate the fate of a lifelong convict who must survive in a treacherous world filled with wild animals, ancient magic, and dangerous foes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!