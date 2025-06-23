Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 26, EA Sports

College Football 26 Reveals More About Gameday Presentation

The latest developer blog for College Football 26 goes into detail of what they did to recreate the experience of coming out on game day

Article Summary College Football 26 recreates authentic game day atmosphere with detailed crowd, music, and traditions

Unique mascots and marching bands are animated to capture the pageantry of each college program

Pregame runouts are now tailored, providing different experiences based on rivalry and game type

Epic Runouts debut for big primetime games, featuring light shows and high-energy stadium hype

EA Sports released a new blog this week for College Football 26, this time going over the presentation of what it feels like to be there on game day. The blog has no video, but they basically went into detail of what they did to recreate the experience of being on the team, coming out of the tunnel, seeing fans and hearing music, seeing your mascot perform, and whatever traditions you may have as a team before you hit the field. We have a few snippets of that for you here, as the game is still set to come out on July 10.

College Football 26 – Presentation

Pageantry and Mascots: Celebrating Tradition

College football is rich in tradition, and we've worked hard to capture the pageantry that makes the sport special. It's a huge differentiator from Sunday's. From the marching bands to the mascots, every detail is crafted to celebrate each program's unique spirit. Our team's attention to detail shines through in every aspect of the game. From how a mascot interacts with the crowd to the soundtrack of the marching bands, we've gone the extra mile to ensure that College Football 26 feels like a true celebration of the sport. One of the most exciting additions to College Football 26 is the evolution of pregame runouts and pageantry. These celebrate the unique traditions and energy of each school. College football is not just about the game—it's also about the moments leading up to kickoff, the rituals that unite fans, and the electric atmosphere that makes every matchup special.

New Runouts: Tailoring the Pregame Experience

This year, we've upgraded runouts, introducing a tiered system that adapts to the game's context and reflects each program's individuality. Whether it's a primetime game, a rivalry steeped in history, or a quick matchup in your Road to College Football grind, our new runout system ensures that every game is tailored to the moment. Let's dive into the details of how we've brought these iconic pregame experiences to life. Here is how they break down.

Epic Runouts: Primetime Pageantry

Reserved for special night games across iconic locations, Epic Runouts aim to create the best primetime experience. These sequences include light and drone shows, drawing from many real-world references. The focus is to immerse players in the thrilling atmosphere of a major matchup with the lights dimmed, phone outs, and Cocky at center stage hyping up the crowd at South Carolina University where the stakes are high and the energy level hits an all time high!

