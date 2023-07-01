Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Grand Cross: Age Of Titans, Mobile

Grand Cross: Age Of Titans Has Launched Into Early Access

Netmarble has launched Grand Cross: Age Of Titans into Early Access this week, as you have a chance to sign up and play right now.

Netmarble has officially released their latest mobile game, Grand Cross: Age Of Titans, as you can play it in Early Access right now. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is an animation-based MMO RTS title where you are continuing part of the Grand Cross story in a very different genre than they've previously made. The team is encouraging people to create an account as soon as possible as space is limited. You can currently download it from the Google Play Store or the official website (for the PC version), as we have more info on the game below.

"Grand Cross: Age Of Titans (previously named Grand Cross W) is developed by Netmarble F&C, the maker of the popular RPG game Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. This anime-style MMO RTS game features large-scale, immersive siege wars and a dynamic combat system that allows players to utilize a variety of strategies across land and air. Several game modes will be available for all players to enjoy including Single Player stages, Hunting and Gathering, World Objects Capturing, Castle War, Server vs. Server War, Story Chapters, Territory Expansion, and Territory Customization. Players will experience intense siege warfare with MMORPG mechanics against other Alliances via Castle War as well."

"Take control on the battlefield, leading multiple troop-types such as Infantry, Archers, Cavalry, and Siege Weapons. Ranged archers and air units add a new strategic component to the game and can turn the tide of the war. A giant battle unit named "Titan" is a distinctive feature that is much more powerful than other units, causing great damage and destruction to enemy formations regardless of terrain. Players can put their individual strategy and combat skills to the test through PvE and PvP battles. The game features a captivating setting where battles have erupted across the world of Skyna from the invading armies of Chaos. The main story revolves around Mio and Eugene who were summoned to the Skyna continent to meet Destina, the princess of the Skyna kingdom. As players progress through the game, Chaos is driven away from the territory they seized – gradually expanding territories, as well as obtaining heroes, items, decorative buildings, and more along their journey."

