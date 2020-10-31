Graveyard Keeper Gets Some New DLC Content For Halloween

In case you're looking for more spooky content in Graveyard Keeper, you're in luck, as there's new DLC for Halloween. The new content is called Game of Crone and it adds a bunch of new features in as well as some changes to the mix. According to the devs, you can pass the DLC both from the beginning and after the whole game. And if you already passed the game, this DLC will take from 3-10 extra hours to complete, depending on how well you've already done. The DLC also comes with a bunch of fixes to the main game, new music, and a new soundtrack for you to pick up. You can read more about it below with screenshots and an all-new trailer.

Graveyard Keeper – Game of Crone In this new expanded adventure, you'll have to help the escaped prisoners of the Inquisition survive in the wilderness by providing them with everything they need. To develop their camp to a fortified settlement while keeping in mind its benefits. To protect those who entrusted you with their lives, from the sword and fire. And also – to untangle the circumstances of the cruel game, which turned into the Great Blast and the return of the Ancient Curse. Build your own refugee camp and bring it to prosperity.

Brand new bag mechanics.

Get access to new dishes, gravestones, fences, and to teleportation scrolls.

Deal with a vampire terrorizing a peaceful Village.

Unravel the secret of the mysterious death of your predecessor.

Find out even more terrible secrets of your old and new friends.

Become an ally of Comrade Donkey and take part in the Revolution.