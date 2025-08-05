Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gravity Blasters, OYA Play

Gravity Blasters Announced With Playtest Coming Soon

The new sci-fi real-time multiplayer game Gravity Blasters has been announced, as the game will be getting a playtest shortly

Article Summary Gravity Blasters is a new sci-fi real-time multiplayer game announced by indie developer OYA Play.

The game blends artillery aim-and-shoot gameplay with MOBA strategy and intense gravity-bending mechanics.

Players can customize spaceships, select unique Commanders, and employ a variety of weapons and gadgets.

Featuring a fully voice-acted campaign and fast-paced multiplayer modes, a Steam playtest is coming soon.

Indie game developer and publisher OYA Play has revealed their latest game coming soon, as Gravity Blaster has been announced for Steam. The game is a sci-fi real-time multiplayer title that goes above and beyond to recreate the old-school artillery style of aim-and-shoot games, as you'll fire by adjusting the angle you shoot at and the power used to hit the target. It's very clear the team has channeled titles such as Worms and Angry Birds for the majority of their mechanics, while mixing in the gameplay and strategy of MOBA games like DOTA 2. The team also confirmed they will be launching a playtest for the title, but they gave no indication as to when it would start. You can request access to it on the game's Steam page for now, as we have more details about the title below.

Gravity Blasters

Set in a chaotic, gravity-bending galaxy, Gravity Blasters pits players against waves of alien foes in high-octane battles that demand speed, strategy, and precision. From gravity bombs to reverse-pull grenades, every power-up opens new ways to dominate the battlefield while gravity zones flip the rules of engagement at any moment. Designed with competitive and solo players in mind, this game features online multiplayer, multiple game modes, and a fully voice-acted campaign that brings its cosmic conflict to life.

Gravity-Twisting Mechanics: Master the unique gameplay mechanic of gravitational zones that pull, push, and distort movement and projectile paths in real time.

Master the unique gameplay mechanic of gravitational zones that pull, push, and distort movement and projectile paths in real time. Customizable Spaceships: Choose your ship and outfit it with an arsenal of weapons and gadgets to suit your playstyle.

Choose your ship and outfit it with an arsenal of weapons and gadgets to suit your playstyle. Various Commanders: Select from a growing roster of unique Commanders—each with their own powers, spaceship abilities, and combat specialties.

Select from a growing roster of unique Commanders—each with their own powers, spaceship abilities, and combat specialties. Campaign and Multiplayer Modes: Experience a fully voice-acted story mode or jump into fast-paced online multiplayer battles.

